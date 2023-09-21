It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding QBs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 3

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Kirk Cousins Vikings 45.1 22.6 44 1.5 Jordan Love Packers 43.3 21.7 26 2.5 Justin Herbert Chargers 43.1 21.6 37 3 Russell Wilson Broncos 41.1 20.6 33 3.5 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 40.7 20.4 40 6.5 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 39.4 19.7 37.5 4.5 Anthony Richardson Colts 38.6 19.3 23.5 6.5 Mac Jones Patriots 37.8 18.9 48 3.5 Jalen Hurts Eagles 37.7 18.9 28 10.5 Jared Goff Lions 36.9 18.5 35 2.5 Sam Howell Commanders 36.5 18.3 35 2 Daniel Jones Giants 35.2 17.6 32.5 11 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 34.4 17.2 34 7 Josh Allen Bills 32.7 16.4 39 4.5 Deshaun Watson Browns 32.3 16.2 34.5 5.5 C.J. Stroud Texans 32.2 16.1 45.5 3.5 Geno Smith Seahawks 32.2 16.1 33.5 2 Brock Purdy 49ers 31.5 15.8 27 3 Desmond Ridder Falcons 30.3 15.2 25 5.5 Lamar Jackson Ravens 29.5 14.8 27.5 9 Justin Fields Bears 29.2 14.6 33 6.5 Matthew Stafford Rams 28.5 14.3 46.5 3.5 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 26.9 13.5 36.5 6 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals 26.2 13.1 30.5 3 Dak Prescott Cowboys 25.9 13 31 3.5

This Week's Games

