The Washington Nationals (68-85) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a roll versus the Atlanta Braves (97-55) on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park. Joey Meneses is on a two-game homer streak.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (7-1) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-6) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Irvin is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Irvin will look to pick up his 16th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves' Fried (7-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.64 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Fried vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .395 (22nd in the league) with 143 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 4-for-12 with a double and an RBI over 3 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.