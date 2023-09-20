Nationals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Washington Nationals (67-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-94) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on September 20.
The probable starters are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.
Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Nationals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Nationals have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Washington has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 646 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|L 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|L 9-5
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|W 2-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Charlie Morton
|September 23
|Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Max Fried
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Kyle Gibson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.