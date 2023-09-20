Wednesday's contest between the Washington Nationals (67-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-94) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.

Nationals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Nationals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Nationals have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Washington has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 646 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).

Nationals Schedule