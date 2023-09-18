Luis Garcia rides a two-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (66-84) game versus the Chicago White Sox (57-93) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday, at Nationals Park.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Joan Adon (2-2) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon (2-2 with a 5.92 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.92, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.

Adon has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Adon has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season entering this outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox's Clevinger (7-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.61, a 2.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.230.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

