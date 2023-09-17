The September 17 matchup between the Denver Broncos (0-1) and the Washington Commanders (1-0) will feature a battle between QBs Russell Wilson and Sam Howell at Empower Field at Mile High. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's contest.

Commanders vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Sam Howell vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Sam Howell 2022 Stats Russell Wilson 1 Games Played 15 57.9% Completion % 60.5% 169 (169) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,524 (234.9) 1 Touchdowns 16 1 Interceptions 11 35 (35) Rushing Yards (Per game) 277 (18.5) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Broncos Defensive Stats

Last year, the Broncos were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

When it came to stopping the pass, Denver ranked 13th in the NFL with 3,574 passing yards allowed (210.2 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.9).

Against the run, the Broncos ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,866 (109.8 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Denver ranked second in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (34.1%) and seventh in red-zone efficiency allowed (51.1%).

Commanders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Commanders had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by giving up 20.2 points per game. They ranked fourth in the NFL with 304.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Washington ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,252 (191.3 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Commanders ranked 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,926) and fifth in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

On defense, Washington ranked eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (51.9%) and first in third-down efficiency allowed (31.9%).

