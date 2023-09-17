Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Sonny Gray toeing the rubber for the Twins, and Dylan Cease getting the call for the White Sox.

Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for September 17.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Yankees at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Colin Selby (2-1) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

NYY: Rodon PIT: Selby 11 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (18.2 IP) 6.14 ERA 8.20 8.8 K/9 13.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Pirates

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 PIT Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Pirates

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

TB: Littell BAL: Kremer 25 (78.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (159 IP) 4.25 ERA 4.25 7.4 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 TB Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Orioles

Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) when the clubs play Sunday.

BOS: Pivetta TOR: Ryu 35 (122.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (40 IP) 4.56 ERA 2.93 11.8 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays

Rangers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (2-5) when the teams meet Sunday.

TEX: Scherzer CLE: Williams 27 (152.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (76 IP) 3.77 ERA 3.43 10.3 K/9 8.8

Live Stream Rangers at Guardians

Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-11) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-9) when the clubs play Sunday.

ATL: Morton MIA: Luzardo 28 (157.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (160.1 IP) 3.42 ERA 3.99 10.1 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Braves at Marlins

Reds at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-4) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Quintana (2-5) when the teams play Sunday.

CIN: Williamson NYM: Quintana 20 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (59 IP) 4.38 ERA 3.05 8.0 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Reds at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -135

-135 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Reds at Mets

Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Gray (7-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will look to Cease (7-7) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

MIN: Gray CHW: Cease 29 (167 IP) Games/IP 30 (159 IP) 2.91 ERA 4.92 8.9 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 CHW Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Twins at White Sox

Nationals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-13) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (5-1) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

WSH: Corbin MIL: Woodruff 29 (165 IP) Games/IP 9 (56 IP) 5.18 ERA 1.93 6.5 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -275

-275 WSH Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Brewers

Astros at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (11-10) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (4-16) when the clubs play Sunday.

HOU: Valdez KC: Lyles 28 (181.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (160.2 IP) 3.32 ERA 6.27 8.8 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Royals

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Royals

Phillies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (6-2) when the teams meet Sunday.

PHI: Walker STL: Hudson 28 (152.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (65.1 IP) 4.36 ERA 5.10 7.5 K/9 5.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cardinals

PHI Odds to Win: -130

-130 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Phillies at Cardinals

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-6) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will give the start to Chris Flexen (1-7) when the clubs face off Sunday.

SF: Manaea COL: Flexen 34 (99.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (86 IP) 4.80 ERA 7.22 10.4 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies

SF Odds to Win: -160

-160 COL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 12 runs

Live Stream Giants at Rockies

Tigers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Miguel Diaz (0-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (3-10) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

DET: Diaz LAA: Detmers 6 (5.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (137.2 IP) 0.00 ERA 4.84 12.7 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Angels

DET Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Tigers at Angels

Padres at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Athletics on Sunday.

SD: Martínez OAK: TBD 60 (98.1 IP) Games/IP - 3.84 ERA - 8.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Padres at Athletics

SD Odds to Win: -160

-160 OAK Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Padres at Athletics

Dodgers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (13-5) when the teams face off Sunday.

LAD: Sheehan SEA: Gilbert 11 (49.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (174 IP) 5.44 ERA 3.62 8.2 K/9 9.1

Live Stream Dodgers at Mariners

Cubs at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (7-8) when the clubs play on Sunday.

CHC: Wicks ARI: Nelson 4 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (135 IP) 1.99 ERA 5.53 6.0 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Diamondbacks

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Cubs at Diamondbacks

