The Denver Broncos (0-1) match up against the Washington Commanders (1-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights (2022)

The Commanders put up 18.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 the Broncos allowed.

The Commanders racked up only 10.3 more yards per game (330.3) than the Broncos gave up (320) per matchup last year.

Last year Washington rushed for 16.3 more yards per game (126.1) than Denver allowed per outing (109.8).

Last season the Commanders turned the ball over 23 times, while the Broncos forced 23 turnovers.

Commanders Away Performance (2022)

On the road a season ago, the Commanders put up 20.1 points per game and gave up 21.5. That was more than they scored (18.9) and allowed (20.2) overall.

On the road, the Commanders racked up 337.9 yards per game and gave up 314.8. That was more than they gained (330.3) and allowed (304.6) overall.

Washington accumulated 212.5 passing yards per game in road games (8.3 more than its overall average), and conceded 186.4 away from home (4.9 less than overall).

The Commanders' average yards rushing on the road (125.4) were lower than their overall average (126.1). But their average yards conceded on the road (128.4) were higher than overall (113.3).

The Commanders' offensive third-down percentage (36%) and defensive third-down percentage (34.7%) in away games last year were both higher than their overall averages of 35.2% and 31.9%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Arizona W 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 at Denver - CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.