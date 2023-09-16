How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
It's been a rough stretch for Charleston Southern, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (162.5 yards per game) and 24th-worst in total defense (485 yards per game allowed) in 2023. William & Mary ranks 41st in the FCS with 28.5 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by giving up just 15 points per game.
Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: North Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- Penn State vs Illinois
- Army vs UTSA
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Virginia vs Maryland
William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics
|William & Mary
|Charleston Southern
|417 (31st)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|162.5 (116th)
|233 (24th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|485 (98th)
|233.5 (14th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|80 (102nd)
|183.5 (68th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|82.5 (116th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (60th)
|0 (53rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|2 (14th)
William & Mary Stats Leaders
- Darius Wilson has thrown for 367 yards on 56.9% passing while recording three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 71 yards .
- Bronson Yoder has run for 212 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.
- Malachi Imoh has 64 receiving yards (32 ypg) on five catches while collecting 130 rushing yards on 18 carries.
- Trey McDonald has recorded 63 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) on two receptions.
- JT Mayo has racked up 62 reciving yards (31 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Charleston Southern Stats Leaders
- Tony Bartalo has 156 passing yards for Charleston Southern, completing 42.3% of his passes and one interception this season.
- JD Moore has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 114 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.
- This season, TJ Ruff has carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards (26.5 per game).
- William Kakavitsas has hauled in two receptions for 35 yards (17.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .
- Jaden Scott has caught two passes while averaging 14.5 yards per game.
- Tyree Taylor's one catch is good enough for 23 yards.
Rep your team with officially licensed Charleston Southern or William & Mary gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.