The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

It's been a rough stretch for Charleston Southern, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (162.5 yards per game) and 24th-worst in total defense (485 yards per game allowed) in 2023. William & Mary ranks 41st in the FCS with 28.5 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by giving up just 15 points per game.

William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

William & Mary Charleston Southern 417 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (116th) 233 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485 (98th) 233.5 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 80 (102nd) 183.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.5 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 367 yards on 56.9% passing while recording three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 71 yards .

Bronson Yoder has run for 212 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Malachi Imoh has 64 receiving yards (32 ypg) on five catches while collecting 130 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Trey McDonald has recorded 63 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) on two receptions.

JT Mayo has racked up 62 reciving yards (31 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has 156 passing yards for Charleston Southern, completing 42.3% of his passes and one interception this season.

JD Moore has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 114 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, TJ Ruff has carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards (26.5 per game).

William Kakavitsas has hauled in two receptions for 35 yards (17.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jaden Scott has caught two passes while averaging 14.5 yards per game.

Tyree Taylor's one catch is good enough for 23 yards.

