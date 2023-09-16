William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
When the William & Mary Tribe play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Tribe will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
William & Mary vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|William & Mary (-21.6)
|54.1
|William & Mary 38, Charleston Southern 16
Week 3 CAA Predictions
William & Mary Betting Info (2023)
- The Tribe are winless against the spread so far this season in two games with a set total.
- In Tribe two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, five of Buccaneers games hit the over.
Tribe vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Charleston Southern
|15
|38
|13
|10
|17
|66
|William & Mary
|28.5
|15
|23
|6
|34
|24
