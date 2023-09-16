The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) at SHI Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Rutgers owns the 86th-ranked offense this season (368.5 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best with just 249.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Virginia Tech ranks 85th in the FBS (26.5 points per game), and it is 56th on defense (20.5 points allowed per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Rutgers 327.0 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.5 (92nd) 361.0 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (16th) 60.0 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.0 (43rd) 267.0 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (108th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has put up 494 passing yards, or 247.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Bhayshul Tuten is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 59 yards, or 29.5 per game. Tuten has also chipped in with three catches for 50 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Malachi Thomas has totaled 40 yards on 18 carries.

Jaylin Lane has totaled nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 123 (61.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has two touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright has totaled 91 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) on five receptions.

Stephen Gosnell's four catches (on six targets) have netted him 82 yards (41.0 ypg).

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has 361 passing yards for Rutgers, completing 54% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 57 rushing yards (28.5 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kyle Monangai has racked up 214 yards on 42 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Ja'shon Benjamin has collected 82 yards on 25 carries. He's caught one pass for 33 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

JaQuae Jackson's 99 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted eight times and has totaled five receptions.

Isaiah Washington has caught six passes for 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) this year.

Christian Dremel's four catches are good enough for 38 yards.

