The Syracuse Orange (2-0) go on the road to meet the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Syracuse has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (third-best with 586.5 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 212 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Purdue ranks 71st in the FBS (29.5 points per game), and it is 94th on the other side of the ball (28 points allowed per contest).

Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Syracuse vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Syracuse Purdue 586.5 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (80th) 212 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (81st) 212 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144 (79th) 374.5 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (57th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has racked up 543 yards (271.5 ypg) on 37-of-54 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 71 rushing yards (35.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 127 yards on 24 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Ike Daniels has carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards (49.5 per game).

Umari Hatcher's team-high 188 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has put up a 157-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Donovan Brown has been the target of 11 passes and racked up eight catches for 154 yards, an average of 77 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 502 yards on 40-of-64 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 45 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has carried the ball 37 times for 155 yards (77.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been given seven carries and totaled 54 yards with two touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 170 receiving yards (85 yards per game) are a team high. He has five catches on 14 targets with two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put up a 104-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on nine targets.

Max Klare's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 86 yards.

