The Richmond Spiders (0-2) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-2) play at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Richmond is averaging 228.5 yards per game on offense (103rd in the FCS), and rank 48th on defense, yielding 339.0 yards allowed per game. Delaware State ranks 10th-worst in points per game (5.5), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 98th in the FCS with 39.5 points allowed per contest.

Richmond vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Richmond Delaware State 228.5 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (112th) 339.0 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.5 (31st) 85.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.0 (118th) 143.5 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.5 (81st) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has been a dual threat for Richmond so far this season. He has 271 passing yards, completing 75% of his passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 47 yards (23.5 ypg) on 32 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season, Savon Smith has carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards (23.5 per game), while also racking up 34 yards through the air.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 74 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 16 targets).

Jerry Garcia Jr. has hauled in six receptions totaling 64 yards so far this campaign.

Ja'Vion Griffin's four receptions have yielded 43 yards.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has recored 269 passing yards, or 134.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Marquis Gillis is his team's leading rusher with 18 carries for 74 yards, or 37.0 per game.

Wade Inge has racked up 35 yards (on 16 attempts).

Jordan Hull's 103 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven catches on nine targets.

Tahmir Ellis has put up a 52-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on six targets.

Myles Morales' three receptions (on three targets) have netted him 46 yards (23.0 ypg).

