How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 16
Today's Premier League slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of today's Premier League action.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC (3-1-0) makes the trip to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-3) at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-210)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+500)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch West Ham United vs Manchester City
Manchester City (4-0-0) journeys to match up with West Ham United (3-1-0) at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Favorite: Manchester City (-210)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+550)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch Fulham vs Luton Town
Luton Town (0-0-3) makes the trip to match up with Fulham (1-1-2) at Craven Cottage in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Fulham (-145)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+400)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0-1) is on the road to play Manchester United (2-0-2) at Old Trafford in Manchester.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Manchester United (+125)
- Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+185)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United (0-1-3) is on the road to play Tottenham Hotspur (3-1-0) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-390)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace (2-1-1) journeys to play Aston Villa (2-0-2) at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-130)
- Underdog: Crystal Palace (+370)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Newcastle United vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC (1-3-0) is on the road to take on Newcastle United (1-0-3) at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-185)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+500)
- Draw: (+330)
