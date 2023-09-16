Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Old Dominion Monarchs match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Demon Deacons. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+14) Under (61.5) Wake Forest 35, Old Dominion 23

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Monarchs have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Monarchs are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Out of Monarchs two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Old Dominion this year is 11.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread in every game this year.

The over/under in this game is 61.5 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in Wake Forest games this season.

Monarchs vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 36.5 18.5 36.5 18.5 -- -- Old Dominion 27.5 33.5 38 31 17 36

