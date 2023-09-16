The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Demon Deacons are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won one game against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Wake Forest has covered once in one chances against the spread this season.

Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

