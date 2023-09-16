The Temple Owls (1-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Norfolk State Spartans (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

While Temple ranks 82nd in total defense with 365.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking 24th-worst (325.5 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Norfolk State is generating 27.5 points per game (44th-ranked). It ranks 51st in the FCS on the other side of the ball (28 points allowed per game).

Norfolk State vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Norfolk State vs. Temple Key Statistics

Norfolk State Temple 322 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (110th) 218 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.5 (77th) 139.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 64.5 (121st) 182.5 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 365 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 43 yards .

Lex Henry is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 88 yards, or 44.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

X'Zavion Evans has run for 82 yards across 10 carries.

Andre Pegues leads his team with 137 receiving yards on six receptions with one touchdown.

Aaron Moore has caught eight passes and compiled 130 receiving yards (65.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jayden Homuth's two targets have resulted in two catches for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has compiled 522 yards (261.0 ypg) on 48-of-97 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Darvon Hubbard has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 49 yards on the ground.

This season, Joquez Smith has carried the ball nine times for 45 yards (22.5 per game).

Dante Wright has hauled in 12 receptions for 130 yards (65.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

David Martin-Robinson has caught eight passes for 109 yards (54.5 yards per game) this year.

Amad Anderson Jr. has a total of 101 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws.

