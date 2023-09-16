Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 136 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 634 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.98 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.458 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Trevor Williams (6-10) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Williams has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder

