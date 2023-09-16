Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) and the Washington Nationals (65-83) clashing at American Family Field (on September 16) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-8) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (6-10).

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (634 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule