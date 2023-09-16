The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) will look to upset the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Flames are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: UB Stadium

Liberty vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 55.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Liberty (-3.5) 55 -175 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Liberty (-3.5) 55.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Liberty vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Liberty has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Buffalo has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +225 Bet $100 to win $225

