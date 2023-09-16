The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) will look to upset the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Flames are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Buffalo, New York

Venue: UB Stadium

Liberty vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Liberty vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Liberty has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Buffalo has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +225 Bet $100 to win $225

