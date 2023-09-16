Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Liberty vs. Buffalo Game – Saturday, September 16
The Liberty Flames (2-0) square off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-2) in college football action at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Liberty vs. Buffalo?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Buffalo 29, Liberty 26
- Liberty has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Buffalo lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Bulls have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 62.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Buffalo (+3)
- Liberty has covered the spread every time so far this year.
- The Flames have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Entering play this week, Buffalo has one victory against the spread this season.
- The Bulls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Push
- Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, six points more than the total of 54.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Liberty
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.5
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|30
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Buffalo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54
|54.5
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|40
|39
|41
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
