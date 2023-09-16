James Madison vs. Troy: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
Sun Belt action features the Troy Trojans (1-1) squaring off against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. James Madison matchup.
James Madison vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
James Madison vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|James Madison Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-3)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
|DraftKings
|Troy (-3)
|47.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Troy (-2.5)
|46.5
|-156
|+130
James Madison vs. Troy Betting Trends
- James Madison is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- Troy has not won against the spread this season in one chances.
