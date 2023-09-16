The Troy Trojans (1-1) host a Sun Belt showdown against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy is averaging 413.0 yards per game on offense this season (60th in the FBS), and is allowing 318.5 yards per game (53rd) on defense. In terms of points scored James Madison ranks 36th in the FBS (37.0 points per game), and it is 53rd on defense (19.0 points allowed per contest).

James Madison vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

James Madison vs. Troy Key Statistics

James Madison Troy 415.5 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.0 (74th) 301.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (47th) 214.0 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.0 (31st) 201.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.0 (91st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recored 368 passing yards, or 184.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.3% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21.0 rushing yards per game.

Kaelon Black has run the ball 24 times for 150 yards.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 12 carries and totaled 101 yards with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has totaled six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 137 (68.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has put together an 81-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on five targets.

Phoenix Sproles' 11 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 365 pass yards for Troy, completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 331 yards (165.5 per game). He has also caught two passes for 54 yards.

Jarris Williams has carried the ball seven times for 47 yards (23.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ethan Conner has hauled in six receptions for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jabre Barber has hauled in five receptions totaling 67 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

