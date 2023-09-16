The Howard Bison (1-1) and the Hampton Pirates (1-1) square off at Audi Field in Washington, District of Columbia on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Howard ranks 45th in scoring defense this season (26.0 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking fourth-best in the FCS with 44.0 points per game. From an offensive perspective, Hampton is putting up 29.0 points per contest (37th-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FCS defensively (31.0 points allowed per game).

Hampton vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Audi Field

Hampton vs. Howard Key Statistics

Hampton Howard 435.0 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.5 (7th) 375.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (6th) 252.0 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.5 (3rd) 183.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 366 yards on 59.6% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 27 times for 203 yards (101.5 per game).

Darran Butts has run for 165 yards across 24 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's 109 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six catches on eight targets.

TK Paisant has put up a 97-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Paul Woods' eight catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 90 yards (45.0 ypg).

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has thrown for 399 yards (199.5 ypg) to lead Howard, completing 55.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kasey Hawthorne, has carried the ball 12 times for 157 yards (78.5 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 58 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown through the air.

Ian Wheeler has piled up 115 yards on 11 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed five passes for 48 yards (24.0 per game), as well.

Breylin Smith's leads his squad with 95 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jamarr Ebron has put up a 79-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in two passes on three targets.

