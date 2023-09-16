Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Howard Bison and Hampton Pirates square off at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bison. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hampton vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Howard (-7.8) 50.9 Howard 29, Hampton 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 3 CAA Predictions

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, five Pirates games went over the point total.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

The Bison and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.

Pirates vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Howard 44.0 26.0 65.0 19.0 23.0 33.0 Hampton 29.0 31.0 23.0 31.0 -- --

