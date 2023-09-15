The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Wythe County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wythe County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Tazewell High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15

6:50 PM ET on September 15 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll County High School at George Wythe High School