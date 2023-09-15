Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Wise County, Virginia this week.
Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Eastside High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
