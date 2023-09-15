The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) visit the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) at SECU Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Maryland ranks 34th in points scored this year (38 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 13 points allowed per game. Virginia has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (298) and 19th-worst in total yards allowed per game (447).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Virginia vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Virginia Maryland 298 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.5 (32nd) 447 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (37th) 56.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (33rd) 241.5 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (37th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 389 yards on 22-of-33 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 17 times for 50 yards (25 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught two passes for 68 yards.

Kobe Pace is a key figure in this offense, with 48 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown and 75 receiving yards (37.5 per game) on one catch with one touchdown

Malik Washington has collected nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 148 (74 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Malachi Fields has caught 12 passes and compiled 137 receiving yards (68.5 per game).

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 547 pass yards for Maryland, completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roman Hemby has 220 rushing yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on six catches for 69 yards (34.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has carried the ball 11 times for 91 yards (45.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Corey Dyches' team-high 139 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 12 targets) with one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has put up a 102-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 13 targets.

Kaden Prather's six receptions have yielded 98 yards and two touchdowns.

