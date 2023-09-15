The Maryland Terrapins (2-0) are massive 14.5-point favorites on Friday, September 15, 2023 against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-2). The over/under is set at 48.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Maryland has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by averaging 489.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 39th (295.0 yards allowed per game). Virginia has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 14th-worst in total offense (298.0 total yards per game) and 19th-worst in total defense (447.0 total yards allowed per game).

Virginia vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

SECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Maryland vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -14.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Stats Leaders

In 10 games last year, Brennan Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards (221.0 yards per game) while compiling seven touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 54.6% completion percentage.

Armstrong made a difference with his legs, too, rushing for 371 yards and six TDs.

Keytaon Thompson was a key cog, compiling 579 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 53 catches.

Perris Jones ran for 365 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two TDs.

Jones put up 43 yards and two touchdowns on six grabs as a receiver.

Dontayvion Wicks got 72 targets last season and converted them into 30 receptions (3.0 per game) for 430 yards and two TDs.

With 5.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 85 tackles in 10 games, Nick Jackson was a big contributor on defense.

Chico Bennett Jr. played in 10 games, compiling 32 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and seven sacks.

With 54 tackles and one interception, Jonas Sanker was a significant contributor last year on defense.

Antonio Clary compiled 1.0 sack to go with 2.0 TFL, 52 tackles, and one interception in 10 games.

