If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gate City, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Twin Valley High School at Northwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Saltville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastside High School at Chilhowie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Chilhowie, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

