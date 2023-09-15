Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Smyth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Valley High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Saltville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
