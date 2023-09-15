If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gate City, VA

Gate City, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Valley High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Saltville, VA

Saltville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastside High School at Chilhowie High School