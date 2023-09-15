Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Scott County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rye Cove High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ewing, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John I. Burton High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.