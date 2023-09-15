If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Russell County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Holston High School at Honaker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Honaker, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lebanon High School at Castlewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Castlewood, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

