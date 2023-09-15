In Richmond County, Virginia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Mills E. Godwin High School at Hanover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Greensville County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Emporia, VA

Emporia, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Goochland High School at Armstrong High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

George Wythe High School at Huguenot High School