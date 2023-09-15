If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Pittsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Staunton River High School at Tunstall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dry Fork, VA

Dry Fork, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Martinsville High School at Dan River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ringgold, VA

Ringgold, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Magna Vista High School at Franklin County High School