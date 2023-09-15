Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Norton County, Virginia this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    John I. Burton High School at Twin Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Nickelsville, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Letcher County Central High School at Central High School - Wise

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Norton, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

