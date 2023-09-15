Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
We have 2023 high school football action in Norfolk County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Maury High School at Dinwiddie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dinwiddie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norview High School at Granby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
