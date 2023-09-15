High school football competition in Newport News County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newport News County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Denbigh High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gloucester, VA

Gloucester, VA Conference: Peninsula

Peninsula How to Stream: Watch Here

Poquoson High School at Warhill High School