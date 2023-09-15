The Washington Nationals (65-82) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (7-4) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.

Irvin is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season.

Irvin will try to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and ranks 23rd in home runs hit (147) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 27th in the league with 1154 total hits and 18th in MLB action scoring 650 runs.

Irvin has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out two against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (7-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .222 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 20 starts, Miley has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Wade Miley vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.393) and 135 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 3-for-13 with a double and an RBI over four innings.

