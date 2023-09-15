It'll be the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) in college football play at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Maryland vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Maryland vs. Virginia?

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 35, Virginia 27

Maryland 35, Virginia 27 Maryland has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Virginia has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cavaliers have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Terrapins have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia (+14.5)



Virginia (+14.5) Maryland is winless against the spread this year.

In 2023, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Virginia has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) The total for the game of 46.5 is 15.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Maryland (38 points per game) and Virginia (24 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 42.5 42.5 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 39.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 32.5 23 42 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.