Lynchburg County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Culpeper County
  • Staunton County
  • Radford County
  • Norton County
  • Frederick County
  • Wise County
  • Waynesboro County
  • Wythe County
  • Loudoun County
  • Stafford County

    • Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Forest, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at E. C. Glass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rustburg High School at Brookville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Covenant School at Virginia Episcopal School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.