Virginia High School Football Live Streams in James City County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in James City County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
James City County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Northumberland High School at Bruton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jamestown High School at Smithfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poquoson High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
