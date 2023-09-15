Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Harrisonburg County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Harrisonburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Harrisonburg High School at Orange County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Orange, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

