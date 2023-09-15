Want to know how to stream high school football games in Fauquier County, Virginia this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Sherando High School at Fauquier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Warrenton, VA

Warrenton, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Culpeper County High School at Liberty High School