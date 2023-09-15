High school football action in Chesapeake County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Grassfield High School at Deep Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oscar Smith High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Great Bridge High School at King's Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Western Branch High School