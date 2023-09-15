Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Charlottesville County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Charlottesville High School at Spotswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Covenant School at Virginia Episcopal School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.