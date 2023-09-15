Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Augusta County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Augusta County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Fort Defiance High School at Broadway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Broadway, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo Gap High School at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elkton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Memorial High School at Western Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Crozet, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luray High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
