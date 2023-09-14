Virginia High School Football Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in York County, Virginia, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Kent High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
York High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
