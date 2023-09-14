Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the New York Yankees and starter Clarke Schmidt on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in baseball with 203 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York is 21st in baseball with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .224 batting average.

New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 609 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

New York's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 173 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 726.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.355 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 6 against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Schmidt is looking to record his sixth quality start of the year in this outing.

Schmidt enters this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Robertson will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Randy Vasquez Nick Pivetta 9/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Carlos Rodón Kutter Crawford 9/14/2023 Red Sox L 5-0 Away Michael King Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates - Away Clarke Schmidt Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates - Away Carlos Rodón Bailey Falter 9/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi

