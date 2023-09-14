Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Prince William County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gainesville High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodbridge Senior High School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity Reed High School at C.D. Hylton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Brentsville District High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
