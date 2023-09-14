Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Loudoun County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stone Bridge High School at Quince Orchard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg, MD How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Ridge High School at Park View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun Valley High School at Broad Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Briar Woods High School at North Stafford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Dominion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - South Riding at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 14

7:15 PM ET on September 14 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Tuscarora High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Champe High School at Potomac Falls High School