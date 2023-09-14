The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Vikings

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Vikings Insights (2022)

The Eagles racked up three more points per game (28.1) than the Vikings allowed (25.1) last year.

Minnesota averaged 24.9 points per game last season, 4.7 more than Philadelphia gave up (20.2).

The Eagles collected only 0.4 more yards per game (389.1) than the Vikings allowed per outing (388.7) last year.

Minnesota racked up 60 more yards per game (361.5) than Philadelphia allowed per outing (301.5) last year.

Last year the Eagles racked up 147.6 rushing yards per game, 24.5 more than the Vikings allowed per contest (123.1).

Last season Minnesota rushed for 23.9 fewer yards per game (97.7) than Philadelphia allowed per contest (121.6).

Last year the Eagles had 19 turnovers, six fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (25).

Minnesota had 23 giveaways last season, while Philadelphia had 26 takeaways.

Eagles Home Performance (2022)

The Eagles' average points scored (26.9) and conceded (18.8) at home were both lower than their overall averages of 28.1 and 20.2, respectively.

The Eagles accumulated 380.9 yards per game at home (8.2 less than their overall average), and gave up 286.4 at home (15.1 less than overall).

Philadelphia accumulated 231.3 passing yards per game at home (10.2 less than its overall average), and conceded 173.8 at home (six less than overall).

The Eagles' average yards rushing at home (149.6) was higher than their overall average (147.6). And their average yards conceded at home (112.7) was lower than overall (121.6).

The Eagles' third-down percentages on offense (42.1%) and defense (34.5%) in home games were both lower than their overall numbers of 45.9% and 38.6%, respectively.

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New England W 25-20 CBS 9/14/2023 Minnesota - Amazon Prime Video 9/25/2023 at Tampa Bay - ABC 10/1/2023 Washington - FOX 10/8/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

Vikings Away Performance (2022)

The Vikings' average points scored (22.6) and allowed (25) in away games a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 24.9 and 25.1, respectively.

The Vikings' average yards gained (358.5) and allowed (383.6) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 361.5 and 388.7, respectively.

In road games, Minnesota racked up 272.4 passing yards per game and conceded 249.4. That was more than it gained overall (263.8), and less than it allowed (265.6).

The Vikings' average yards rushing on the road (86.1) were lower than their overall average (97.7). But their average yards allowed in road games (134.3) were higher than overall (123.1).

On the road last year, the Vikings converted 38.5% of third downs and allowed 42.7% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (41.2%), and more than they allowed (38.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia - Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS

